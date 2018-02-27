Twins Top Cardinals Monday

The Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 Monday afternoon in an Exhibition game in Florida. The Twins are now 2-1 so far this spring.

Twins starter Phil Hughes pitched for the first time since July 14th, 2017 and allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout. The veteran righthander is trying to come back from a shoulder injury suffered last season.

One of the Twins' newest acquisitions, infielder Erick Aybar, was 2-3 in his Twins debut. Second baseman Brian Dozier also made his 2018 debut, charting a double and a run batted in.

The Twins will host the Boston Red Sox at 5:05 Tuesday evening.