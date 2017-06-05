Twins Top Angels Sunday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Angels Stadium. The Twins took three out of four games in the series and remain in first place in the American League's Central Division.

Miguel Sano hit a two-run home run off of former Twin Ricky Nolasco in the top of the sixth inning to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead. Twins starter Jose Berrios improved to 4-1 on the season by pitching six strong innings.

The Twins are off Monday before beginning a series in Seattle Tuesday night. Minnesota Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON.