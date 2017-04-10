Twins Take Series With Sox

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins took two out of three from Chicago over the weekend and improve to 5-1 on the season.

Minnesota starter Ervin Santana pitched six strong innings, allowing no runs on two walks and two hits with four strikeouts. Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco were each 2-4 with home runs for the Twins in the win.

Minnesota will take Monday off before starting a series in Detroit against the Tigers on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.