Twins Take Down Reds After Rain Delay Tuesday

After a two hour and nine minute rain delay, the Twins topped the Reds 8-5 in Cincinnati Tuesday night. Minnesota gains a game on Kansas City in the standings with the win and now are 4.5 games out of first place in the Central division.

Torii Hunter got the Twins on the board with a solo home run in the top of the first inning, Brian Dozier was 2-5 and Joe Mauer was 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in.

Phil Hughes pick up the win after allowing four runs (two earned) on one walk and seven hits. Hughes lasted 6.2 innings and struck out four to earn his seventh win of the year.

Glen Perkins pitched the ninth inning and allowed only a walk to pick up his 25th save of the season.

The Twins wrap up their series in Cincinnati Wednesday morning. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 11:35 AM.