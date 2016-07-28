Twins Swept By MLB-Worst Braves [VIDEO]

The Atlanta Braves completed a two game sweep of the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night with a 9-7 win at Target Field. The Twins fall to 37-63 on the season, while the Braves improve to 35-66 on the year.

Tyler Duffey was brutally ineffective in his start for the Twins, lasting just 1.1 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits with no strikeouts.

Offensively, every Twins batter had at least one hit, with Joe Mauer, Eddie Rosario, Kurt Suzuki and Eduardo Nunez each had a pair of hits.

The Twins host the Orioles Thursday night for a make-up game of a previous rainout. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10.