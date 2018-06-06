Twins Split Doubleheader With White Sox Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins split a pair of games with the Chicago White Sox Tuesday at Target Field. The Twins took game one 4-2 before falling by a 6-3 final score in game two.

Eduardo Escobar was the hero of game one for the Twins with his three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning proving to be the game-winner. Rookie pitcher Fernando Romero bounced back after getting roughed up his last time out, allowing just two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work.

The White Sox beat up on Minnesota starter Zack Littell in game two. Littell was making his MLB debut and allowed six runs on six hits in just four innings of work.