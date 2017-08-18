Twins Split Doubleheader With Cleveland Thursday

The Twins and Cleveland split a doubleheader Thursday at Target Field. Minnesota fell by a 9-3 margin in game one before bouncing back for a 4-2 win in game two.

The Twins set a new team record by striking out 19 times in a nine inning game in game one. Seven Minnesota hitters struck out multiple times in the loss.

Glen Perkins made his return from shoulder surgery in game two after missing over 16 months of action. It didn't go great, as Perkins allowed two runs on two hits, two hit batters and a walk. However, his velocity was in the low-90's, higher than expected following the surgery.

Minnesota got a great start from rookie Aaron Slegers in game two, who was making his MLB debut. The 6'10" right-hander allowed just two runs on two hits over 6.1 innings of work. However, Slegers picked up a no-decision after relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger allowed an inherited run to score and tie the game in the seventh inning.