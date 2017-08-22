Twins Split Doubleheader In Chicago Monday

The Twins and White Sox split a pair of games in Chicago Monday. The Sox took game one 7-6 before the Twins got their revenge with a 10-2 win in game two.

Tim Melville made his Twins debut in game one. The 27-year-old journeyman allowed five runs on four hits and three walks in 3.1 innings of work.

The Twins got within a run of tying the game in the top of the eighth inning thanks to a three-run home run from Jorge Polanco, but a Joe Mauer lineout ended the rally with Brian Dozier standing on second base.

The late rally in game one carried over into game two, with Polanco and Dozier each hitting three-run home runs in the top of the second inning to pace the win. Dillon Gee picked up the victory for Minnesota with six innings of one run, two hit ball.