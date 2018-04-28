Twins Snap Losing Streak with 3-1 Win Over Reds Saturday

The Minnesota Twins ended their eight game losing streak this afternoon with a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh inning for Minnesota, and Mitch Garver homered as the Twins found their way back into the win column. Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and five hits - after getting a loss in each of his last two starts.

Minnesota closer Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save in six chances.