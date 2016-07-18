Twins Remove GM Terry Ryan

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday morning that longtime General Manager Terry Ryan has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Assistant GM Rob Antony will take over the role on an interim basis.

Ryan has served as the Twins' GM since 1994 and has been with the organization in various capacities since his playing days in the early 1970's.

He was named the Sporting News Executive of the Year in 2002 and 2006, and was Baseball America's Executive of the Year in 2004. In 22 years with the Twins as GM, Ryan advanced past the first round of the playoffs just once and never advanced to the World Series.