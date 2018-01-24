Twins Pitcher Glen Perkins Set To Retire

Twins pitcher Glen Perkins is set to retire, according to Twins General Manager Thad Levine at the Twins Winter Caravan stop in St. Cloud Monday night.

Levine was asked about the pitcher's status for the upcoming season by a fan during a question-and-answer session. Levine responded that Perkins had retired to spend time with his family, while adding that there would be a job waiting for him with the Twins if he were interested.

Perkins started his Twins career in 2006, bouncing from the bullpen to the starting rotation then back to the bullpen before emerging as a star closer in the 2013 season.