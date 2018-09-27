Twins Offense Explodes In Win Over Tigers

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 11-4 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 73-84 on the season with five games remaining in 2018.

Johnny Field smacked a pair of home runs for the Twins, with the first coming in the second inning and the second in the fourth inning. Tyler Austin also hit a home run, and Jorge Polanco added a bases-clearing double to plate three runs for Minnesota.

The Twins will wrap up their series with the Tigers Thursday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.