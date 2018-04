KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals pulled within one game in the American League Central after beating Minnesota 8-1 Friday night.

Kansas City starter Jason Vargas picked up his A.L. leading 12th win of the year. Twins starter Ervin Santana pitched well through the 1st three innings but struggled the rest of the way. He went just 5 1/3 innings and gave up 7 runs, 5 earned, on 8 hits.

The lone bright spot for the Twins was Miguel Sano driving in his 54th RBI of the year.