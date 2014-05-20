Twins Look To Stay Classy In San Diego Tuesday

The Twins are in San Diego Tuesday to begin a two game series with the Padres. Minnesota opens the series with a 21-21 record on the season, while San Diego checks in at 21-24 so far in 2014.

Kevin Correia gets the start for the Twins tonight. The former Padre has struggled in his second season with Minnesota, sporting a 1-5 record on the year with a 6.80 ERA.

Ian Kennedy will open the series on the hill for the Pads. Kennedy, a former Yankee and Diamondback, is 2-5 with a 3.60 ERA.

First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 9:10, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:40.