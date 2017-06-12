Twins Bullpen Melts Down Sunday

The San Francisco Giants beat the Minnesota Twins 13-8 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Park. Despite the loss, the Twins won two of three games in the weekend series and finished a ten-game road trip with a 6-4 record.

The Twins got home runs from Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton in the second inning to tie the game at two. Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, Minnesota took a 5-3 lead on Robbie Grossman and Escobar singles.

However, Minnesota reliever Matt Belisle melted down in the seventh inning, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while only retiring two batters to give San Francisco an 8-5 lead.

Craig Breslow allowed another five runs in one inning of work to put the Twins in a 13-5 hole.

The Twins will host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field Monday night. First pitch is slated for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.