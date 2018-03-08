Twins Beat Boston Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1 Wednesday afternoon in a spring training game in Fort Myers, Florida.

Logan Morrison was 2-2 with a run batted in before leaving the game with a glute injury, while Max Kepler, Robbie Grossman and Nick Gordon also registered a pair of hits each for the Twins in the win.

Jake Odorizzi made his second spring start and picked up his second win after allowing just a single run on three hits and a walk. Six Twins relievers combined to hold the Sox to a single hit and one walk the rest of the way.