The Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 Thursday afternoon in a Grapefruit League game in Fort Myers. The Twins are now 5-4 on the spring.

Kurt Suzuki, Eduardo Escobar and Carlos Quentin all had home runs in the win for the Twins, while Ervin Santana pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Minnesota will host the Miami Marlins Friday afternoon at Hammond Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for noon.