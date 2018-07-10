Town Ball Scores And Recaps

Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 BRAINERD BEES 2 (7/7/2018)

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. The Cyclones, Nathan Freihammer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. The right hander scattered five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Fuecker had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a RBI and Luis Massa went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Co-Managers Paul Schlangen and Tom Wippler had good games. Paul went 2-for-5, he earned a pair of walks and he had two stolen bases. Tom Wippler went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Johnson was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bjorn Hanson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Tyler Bjork earned a pair of walks and Nate Freihammer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bees, Hanson Devine started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Casey Welsh went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Joel Martin went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Kevin Peterson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Tim Martin went 1-for-4 and Max Onyx earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1 (7/8/2018)

The Express defeated their Central League rivals the Gussies, backed by fifteen hits and a good pitching performance. This was a big day for the Express, as they honored and had a reunion of the 1968 State tournament team. The Express’s Zak Walner started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Winter had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with three big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. The Marquardt's combined for six hits, Brooks went 3-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Brian went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Andy Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Troy Filzen went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Matt Dingmann earned a walk.

The Gussies, Zach Laudenbach started on the mound, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Swan threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Laudenbach threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Richardson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 17 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 (7/8/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching. The Rockies, Calvin Kalthoff started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran right hander, Trevor Lardy threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Skluzacek had a big game, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Austin Dufner had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Jake Hennen went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. David Jonas went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Austin Mehr went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Andrew Allar went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Jordan Neu went 2-for-6 and he scored three runs. Brandon Gill went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kevin Wenner earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Nicks, Grant Mrozek started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks and surrendered seven runs. Kevin Drontle threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one walk and three runs. Alex Bautch threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three its, three walks, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Schindler went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Alex Bautch went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Hunter Ahrens went 2-for-4 and Chris Wehseler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Robert Lutgen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ale Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4. Tanner Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Derek Kuechle earned a walk and he scored a run.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5 (7/7/2018)

The Gussies came from behind to defeat rivals the Hawks in a game where there was nine hits apiece. The Gussies starting pitcher, right hander Luke Richardson, threw five innings. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw three innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron also had a good game at the plate, he went 2-for-4 with a big three run home run and he scored two runs. Adam Gwost had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Eric Primus went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Nate Gwost went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Skaja went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-for-5. Mitch Gwost earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Brady Grafft earned a pair of walks and Luke Richardson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Hawks, Nick Pauly started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up just three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt LIes went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Pennertz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Steven Pennertz earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tanner Olean went 1-for-5 with a RBI, Austin Berg was credited with a RBI and Cain Renner earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 (7/8/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by thirteen hits and good pitching. The Brewers, lefty Austin Klaverkamp started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, he issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The Brewers right hander, Reed Pfannenstein, threw two innings to earn the save. He gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-4 with a big three run home run and he earned a walk. Derrick Orth went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs. Lefty Sam Iten, went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Aleshire went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Player/manager, Cory Wenz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Klaverkamp earned a walk.

The Clippers, Dustin Kramer, started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs and two walks. Danny Berg threw 2 2/3 in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Danny Berg went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Brenden Ashton went 1-for-4 with a double and Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-4. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Heath Kramer went 1-for-4. Lincoln Haugen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Reese Jansen earned a walk and a stolen base and Carson Geislinger earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 (7/8/2018)

The Hawks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers in a game where the Hawks took the lead in the third inning and they held it. The Hawks, Austin Berg threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Steven Pennertz went 2-for-3 with a big home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Berg gave himself good support, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Olean went 2-for-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Austin Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Lies earned a walk and he scored a run. Cain Renner had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Pennertz earned a walk.

The Lakers, Mitchell Wieneke started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Ergen threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Mitchell Wieneke went 1-for-2 with three big RBIs and he earned three walks. Andy Linn went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 2-for-4 and Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Derrick Garding went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Chadd Kunkel was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Krippner had a stolen base and he scored a run and Colton Fruth had a stolen base.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (8 In.) (7/6/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Villains, backed by twelve hits, a big day by Jake Sweeter and a good pitching performance. The Muskies, lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Sweeter had an awesome night, he went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a triple for five big RBIs and he scored three runs. He is now 9-for-10 in two games against the Villains this season. Jace Otto went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Johnny Schumer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Riley Hartwig was credited with a RBI. Austin Gohl went 1-for-1 with a double and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3. Cody Partch had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit twice by a pitch and Ryan Kraemer earned a walk.

The Villains, Kyle Hayden started on the mound, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Paul Schumacher threw one inning in relief. Player/manager Mike Krempa went 2-for-3 and Jim Althoff went 1-for-3.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 13 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 (7/6/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by sixteen hits. The Lumberjacks, Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tanner Brosh had a big day, he went 3-for-6 with a grand slam for four big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Rich Rassmason went 3-for-6 with a triple for two RBIs and Ean VonWalde went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored on e run and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Hunter Hamers went 2-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run and Chris Plante was credited with a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Joes, Tanner Aleshire, started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joey Atkinson threw 2 1/3 innings of relief, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Craig Hern threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Kendall threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Blommer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he record two strikeouts. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 with a three run home run and two run double for five big RBIs and he scored three runs. Peter Nelson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tanner Aleshire went 3-for-4. Zach Overboe went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Craig Hern went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Alex Kendall went 2-for-3, Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Charles Vaughn had a sacrifice bunt.

JOSEPH JOES 15 BECKER BANDITS 1 (7/8/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Bandits, backed by twenty hits and good pitching performances. The Joes, Jack Atkinson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Blommer threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Overboe threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk and and one run. Brandon Bloch had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four big RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Peter Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Alex Kendall went 2-for-3, earned a walk and he scored three runs. R. J. Alpers went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Gill went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Charles Vaughan went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Overboe was hit by a pitch, Caz Novak earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Mohs, Brandon Bissett, Willie Willats and Burke Tagney all earned walks.

The Bandits, Jon Crowley started on the mound, he gave up sixteen hits, issued two walks and he gave up twelve runs. Connor Rolf threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Rasmussen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Hess went 1-for-3 and Matt Conzemius went 1-for-1. Jon Crowley was credited with a RBI, Ryan Sommerdorf scored a run and Austin Rasmussen and Morgen Kramer both earned walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 (7/8/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by twelve hits. The Lumberjacks, Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Plante threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ean VonWald went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Mike Plante went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run. Kyle Kipka went 3-for-5 and Tyler Midas went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 1-for-2. Rich Rassmason earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Tanner Brosh had a stolen base ad Tyler Long earned a walk. The winning run was scored by Tyler Midas on a sacrifice bunt by Mike Plante and a miscue by the Stone Poneys, for the walk off win for the Lumberjacks.

The Stone Poneys, Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up twelve hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Shawn Lindsay went 3-for-5 with two doubles or two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Hopper went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jeff Amann earned a pair of walks, Rudy Sauerer earned a walk, Pat Dolan was hit by a pitch and Matt Maurer earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 9 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (FORFEIT)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 (7/6/2018)

The Lakers came from behind to defeat the Stearns County rivals the Martins. The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw four innings in relief to earned the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Aaron Savelkoul went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Nick Dingman went 3-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Mathew Quade went 1-for-5 with a two run home run and Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jason Kampsen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-5. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Jaeger earned a walk.

The Martins, Ben Schroeder, started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings. He gave up eleven hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matthew Schlangen was credited with a RBI and he earned three walks and Nathan Schlangen was credited with a RBI. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Michael Schlangen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chas Hennen went 1-for-3, Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run, Derek Stroeing had a sacrifice bunt and Jaylyn Arceneau earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 1 (7/8/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rival the Cubs, backed by nine hits and a good pitching performance. The Saints, Austin Imdieke started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. James Kuefler had a big game, he went 1-for-4 with a three run home run and he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Vogt went 3-for-4 with a double and two big RBIs. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4, Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 and Cody Eichers earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cubs, Tyler Hoffman, started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, five runs, issued three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Adam VanBeck went 2-for-4 with a double and Mitch Waldvogel went 1-for-3 with a double. Kegan Stueve went 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Engelmeyer was credited with a RBI. Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Tyler Braegelmann went 1-for-2.

RICHMOND ROYALS 4 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3 (7/8/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by nine hits. The Royals young right hander, Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Budde threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he issued three walks. Kyle Budde had a big game, he went 1-for-3 with a two run home run, he also earned a walk. Trent Gertken went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Brady Klehr went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dan Hansen went 1-for-4 and Adam Backes went 1-for-4. Brent Ruegemer went 1-for-4 and Mason Primus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks, veteran Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits and four runs. Ty Reller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Stangler had a big game, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2-for-4 and Grant Johnson went 1-for-2. Ty Reller went 1-for- 4 and Will Funk earned two walks and he scored a run. Chad Funk had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Logan Funk earned a walk and Player/manager Paul Sand earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 17 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2 (7/8/2018)

The Chargers had their bats going on Sunday, as they defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by four hits. The Chargers, Carter Tschida started on the mound, he threw six innings, he scattered three hits and surrendered just two runs. Austin Schoenberg closed it out with one inning in relief. Eric Schoenberg went 3-for-4 four a triple and a double for five big RBIs. Jamie Terres went 3-for-3 with three RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Anthony Revermann went 2-for-5 with two doubles and Eric Terres went 2-for-4 with a double. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-5 with a double and Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-2 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch.

The Grovers, Alex Welle started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Tyler Moscho was credited with a RBI. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Drake Meyer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

FARMING FLAMES 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (7/6/2018)

The Flames had a big win over their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching performances. Lefty Kyle Zierden started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Young Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up just one hit, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty, Brad Mergen closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Fourre brothers had a great night, Cody went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Taylor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tylor Schroeder went 3-for-6 with a double for two big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Mergen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ethan Navratilova went 2-for-5. Eric Schmitt went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kyle Zierden went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk, Mitchell Thelen went 1-for-2 and Adam Winkels earned a walk.

The Rangers, Josh Mackendanz started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brent Heinen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. R. J. Leyendecker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he record four strikeouts. Jordon Roos closed it out, with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and one hit. Jordan Roos went 1-for-5 and Brent Heinen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Devon Savage was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper was credited with a RBI and R. J. Leyendecker earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper, Chuck Mackendanz, Spencer Evans and Russ Leyendecker all earned walks.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

WENDEL SAINTS 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6 (7/6/2018)

The Saints upset their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by eleven hits and a great performance by Sam Butler. Sam started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits and he surrendered six runs. Sam had a great day at the plate too, he went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. John Pogatchnik had a the big hit, he went 2-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Lee Maciej went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and Russ Fellbaum went 2-for-4. Max Posch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Huls went 1-for-4. Beau Maciej earned three walks and he scored a run, Trevor VanHeel earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Opatz earned a walk.

The Steves, Austin Guggenberger started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up one run. Ben Omann threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record and Alan Justin threw three innings in relief. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double and Ben Oman went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-4 with a double and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-5. Chris Belling and Alex Wolhart both went 1-for-4 and Cody Wolhart scored a run

EXHIBITION GAMES

(COORS LIGHT TOURNAMENT)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 SACRED HEART SAINTS 4 (7/6/201

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated their foe the Saints from the Corn Belt League in tournament action that took place at Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee. The Springers, young right hander, Joey Stock started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Austin Nikolas threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Springers short stop, Jordan Barth had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for one RBI. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeron Terres went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Zach Hinkemeyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Brian Hansen was hit by a pitch.

The Saints, Connor Cronin started on the mound, he gave up eleven hits, issued five walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jarrod Holmgren threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Hebrink went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Jarrod Holmgren went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Ryan Hebrink went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Trent Novotny went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeremy Hinderks earned two walks and he scored a run and Dakota Freiborg scored a run. Shane Freiborg and Jack Dykema both earned walks.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 JORDAN BREWERS 1 (7/6/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated their Class C rivals the Brewers from the River Valley League in their home park. The Springers collected ten hits and they had a good pitching performance. Veteran right hander, Justin Thompson started for the Springers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Springers, catcher, Drew Bulson had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. William Huls went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Springers welcomed Brian Hansen and his bat back into the lineup, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran third baseman, Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jeron Terres was credited with a RBI. The veteran center fielder, Eric Loxtercamp covered the field like a bobcat, he went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Femrite earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Brewers, Joe Lucas, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Beckman threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Vohnoutka went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Nate Beckman went 2-for-3. Steven Beckman went 2-for-4 and Greg Quist went 1-for-3. Alex Beckman went 1-for-3, Adam Kalal earned a pair of walks and Quentin McDermid scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 NORTHFIELD KNIGHTS 0 (7/6/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League and Region 2B defeated their foe the Knights of the Classic Cannon Valley League. The Knights were 18-2 coming into the game. The Springers were led by their veteran right hander, Zach Femrite, he started on the mound. He threw a gem of a game, he threw a complete game, gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. He faced just twenty-four batters, in what is likely his best performance thus far this season. The Springers collected eight hits, led by Brain Hansen, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Barth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-for-3. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Knights, Dave Picha started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy McDonald and Tim Maus went 1-for-3 and Thomas Meland and Sam Maus both earned walks.

(COORS LIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 (7/8/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers in the Coors Light Championship game at Joe Schleper field in Shakopee. The Springers collected ten hits and they had a good pitching performance from Veteran right hander, Drew VanLoy. Drew started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he scattered seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Young right hander, Nick Penick threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-3 with a double for two big RBIs and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Barth went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brian Hansen was credited with a RBI. Justin Thompson went 1-for-1 and Zach Hinkemeyer scored a run.

The Brewers, Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Trewin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Hallock went 1-for-3 with a home run and Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 with a double. David Ernst went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Matt Oye went 1-for-3 and the former Snurdbird, Derek Dormanen went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks.

NEW MARKET MUSKIES 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 1 (7/7/2018)

The Muskies of the Dakota Rice Scott County League, defeated the Muskies of the Sauk Valley League, in a seven inning game held in New Market across from the St. Nicholas Catholic Church. The Muskies, Nate Rost, started on the mound for the 18-1 Muskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Rost went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Brett Herber went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Scott Lyden went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk, Joe McKibben went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Bergstrom went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. This game was tied at one to one going into the sixth inning when the Muskies put up three runs.

The Muskies, lefty Johnny Schumer, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Andrew Deters went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Gohl, Adam Schellinger and Braeden Dykhuizen all went 1-for-3, Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch and Jace Otto had a stolen base.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 WATERVILLE INDIANS 12 (7/7/2018)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Indians of the 13/60 League, backed by nineteen hits. The Muskies, Austin Gohl started on the mound, he threw innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk and he surrendered just two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw 2/3 of an inning, he did struggle with his control, he gave up four hits, four walks, he surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Koprek threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he earned a save, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Muskies were led by Ethan Carlson, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for four big RBIs. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-6 with two home runs for three big RBIs and Brian Schellinger went 3-for-6 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Tim Burns went 2-for-3 with a double for one RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. John Schumer went 2-for-6 with a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Jace Otto went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Brandon Kramer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Indians, Rich Rients started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom Gannon threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Grose threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issue four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Sellner went 3-for-4 with sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored one run. Shane Sellner went 1-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Jon Hildner went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Stier went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Grose went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dalton Grose went 3-for-3. Riley Schultz went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tom Gannon went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Nate Lee was it by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a run.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 (7/6/2018)

The Rebels of the Victory League defeated the Rockies of the Sauk Valley League in a nine inning game held at Springer Park in Cold Spring. The Rebels put up four runs in the fourth inning, without a hit, all were unearned. The Rebels Logan Kalis started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Weber threw five innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dustin Littlefield went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Rhett Williamson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Bill Sather was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Weber went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Kalis went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Brian Skluzacek was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases, Zach Heidmann and Jason Sather both earned walks.

The Rockies, Eli Backes started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Sundmark threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks, he hit two batters and he surrendered four runs. Austin Mehr threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. David Jonas threw the last two innings in relief, he issued one walk and one run. Nick Skluzacek went 3-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. David Jonas went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Holbrook went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Austin Dufner went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Austin Mehr went 1-for-4 and Marshall Wirtzfield went 1-for-1.

GLENCOE BREWERS 5 RICHMOND ROYALS 3 (7/6/2018)\

The Brewers of the Crow River Valley League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County League in a game held in Glencoe park. The Brewers, Alex Romano started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Weber went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Chap went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Peyton Sell went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Waibel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ty Christensen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals, D. J. Schleicher started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Blaine Athmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Alex Budde went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Connor Dols had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz earned a walk.

STARBUCKS STARS 7 ELROSA SAINTS 5 (7/6/2018)

The Stars of the County Line League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League in exhibition action held in Elrosa. The Stars Michael Gruber was the starting pitcher, he earned the win for the Stars. Michael Gruber went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Justin Amundson went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Gruber went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Andreas went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin VerSteeg went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Toop went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Mike Kraggenbring went 1-for-5. Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-5 and Colin Richards earned a walk and he score a run.

The Saints, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin Kuefler went 3-for-5 with three run home run for three a total of four RBIs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Derek Wiener went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. James Kuefler went 1-for-4 and Austin Imdieke went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Brandon Roelike earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz earned a walk and he scored a run.

MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 9 STAPLES LUMBERBATS 2 (7/6/2018)

We were planning to attend the Roscoe Rangers at Farming Flames games, but my wife gave me my orders about 3:00 on Friday afternoon. We were going to go and watch her nephew, Steve Wetterling, play ball in Menagha for the Midway Snurdbirds. The Snurdbirds defeated their Lake and Pine rival the Lumberbats, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and a double. The Birds, Jake Lund started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Etter threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Steve Wetterling led the Birds, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Corey Odlund went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Preston Riewer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Rasmussen went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Jake Lund went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. J. Maki went 1-for-3, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run, Alex White earned a walk and Sean Dormanen was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Lumberbats, Mike Voeltz started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs. Jake Rude threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Hyde threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Petrich threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Rude went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Austin Redemske went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Kolling earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (7/6/2018)

The Polecats of the Central Ridge League defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley League, the Lakers. Andrew Manning started on the mound, he threw three innings, he issued four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Cole Bovee went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Manning went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Mike Revenig went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Tupy went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he score two runs and Wyatt Morell went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he score two runs. Mike Olson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Greg Holker earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Siebert earned a walk and he scored two runs.