Town Ball Playoff Schedule

Central Minnesota's amateur baseball teams are gearing up for the postseason. Here's a look at this week's matchups.

SECTION 2B

Seeds:

1. Cold Springer Springers

2. Beaudreaus Saints

3. Moorhead Brewers

4. Sauk Rapids Cylcones

5. Hibbing Minors

6. Moorhead Mudcats

7. Brainerd Bees

Friday August 3rd

Sauk Rapids Cyclones vs. Hibbing Minors 7:30

Saturday August 4th

Moorhead Brewers vs. Moorhead Mudcats 11:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Brainerd Bees 1:30

Cold Springer vs. Winner of Game #1 4:00

Losers of Game #2 and #3 6:30

Sunday August 5th

Winners of #2 and #3 11:00/1:30/4:00

REGION 11C

(Games All @ Watkins)

Saturday August 4th

11:00 Luxemburg Brewers vs. Foley Lumberjacks

1:30 Kimball Express vs. St. Joesph Joes

4:30 Cold Spring Rockies vs. Clear Lake Lakers

7:00 Sartell Muskies vs. Pearl Lake Lakers

Sunday August 5th

11:00 Losers of Games One and Two

1:30 Losers of Games Three and Four

4:30 Winners of Game One and Two

7:00 Winners of Game three and Four

REGION 8C (Stearns County)

(All Games @ Farming)

Friday August 3rd

Lake Henry Lakers vs. Spring Hill Chargers 8:00

Saturday August 4th

Elrosa Saints vs. Farming Flames 4:00

New Munich Silver Streaks vs. St. Martin Martins 11:00

Richmond Royals vs. Meire Grove Grovers 1:30

Sunday August 5th (11:00)

Lake Henry/Spring Hill Winner vs. Elrosa/Farming Winner

Saturday August 4th (8:00)

New Munich/St.Martin Winner vs. Richmond/Meire Grove Winner