Timberwolves Streak Snapped At Three Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ three game winning streak came to an end Monday with a 117-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center. The Wolves are now 11-41 on the season.

The Hawks were as good as advertised, shooting 51.2% from the floor, 47.6% from beyond the arc and 95% from the free-throw line. Every starter scored in double figures, with Al Horford leading the way with 28 points.

Kevin Martin led Minnesota with 21 points and Shabazz Muhammad came back from injury to score 18 points off of the bench in the loss.

The Wolves host Golden State Wednesday night at Target Center.