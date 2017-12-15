The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 119-96 Thursday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 17-12 on the season with the win and remain in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge game for Minnesota with 30 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, while Andrew Wiggins added 22 points in the victory.

The Timberwolves will host the Phoenix Suns Saturday night in Minneapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.