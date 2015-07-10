Tigers Top Twins Thursday At Target Field

The Tigers topped the Twins 4-2 at Target Field Thursday night in the first game of a four game series. The Twins are now 5.5 games out of first place in the American League Central and 1.5 games ahead of Detroit in the race for a Wild Card spot in the AL.

Ian Kinsler had a hand in each of the Tigers' four runs, beginning with his solo home run that started the game. Kinsler added an RBI groundout in the sixth inning to tie the game at two, then gave Detroit a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning with an RBI double.

He would eventually score the Tigers' fourth run on a Yoenis Cespedes double later in the inning.

Mike Pelfrey picked up the tough-luck loss after allowing four runs on eight hits over 7.2 innings. David Price earned the win after allowing just two unearned runs over eight innings while striking out eight.