Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Sunday Evening for Parts of Morrison, Mille Lacs Counties

UNDATED - A line of strongthunder storms moved through parts of central Minnesota this (Sunday) evening.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Morrison and Mille Lacs Counties from about 8:30 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m.

Quarter size hail, and 60 mile an hour winds, were associated with the storms.

Parts of northern Benton County also had some stronger winds and smaller hail, though a warning was not issued for Benton County.