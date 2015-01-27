Thunder Strike Down Wolves Monday

The Oklahoma City Thunder sent the Timberwolves to their fifth straight loss Tuesday with a 92-84 win Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Minnesota is now 7-37 on the season.

Playing without star guard Kevin Durant, who missed the game with an injured toe, OKC still had plenty in the tank to dispatch the lowly Wolves. Russell Westbrook shot just 7-22 from the floor but finished with a team-high 18 points.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 23 points on 7-14 shooting, while Gorgui Djeng led the Wolves with 18 rebounds in the loss.

The Wolves are at home Wednesday night to host the Boston Celtics.