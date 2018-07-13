Three Rox Named To Northwoods League All Star Team

The members of the St. Cloud Rox have been named North Division All Stars for their efforts on the diamond. The Northwoods League All Star Game takes place on July 24th at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Infielder Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) leads the Rox in home runs with six and runs batted in with 26. He has also added nine doubles, one triple and three stolen bases so far this season while posting a .307 batting average.

A pair of pitchers also made the team in Jack Cushing (Georgetown) and Finn Del Bonta-Smith (San Jose State).

Cushing will be making his second consecutive appearance at the NWL All Star Game. He has pitched a team-high 41.2 innings while posting a 3.88 earned run average and striking out 37 batters.