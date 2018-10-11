The Weekender: Vitaly, Storm Large, Collegeville Colors and More!
ST. CLOUD — You won't have a hard time finding something fun to do this weekend around central Minnesota. See art come to life at the Paramount Theatre, hear the vocals of Storm Large in St. Joseph, tour the fall colors out at Collegeville, listen to the music of The Doors at Pioneer Place and get scared in St. Augusta at the Harvest of Horrors. Read more in The Weekender!
VitalySt. Cloud
Art comes to life on the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend. Vitaly Beckman is hailed as one of the most unique and innovative illusionist in the world. He event stumped Penn & Teller on their hit TV show Fool Us. His show is meant to show audiences the beauty and wonder in everyday life and in all living things. Tickets for the show are just $18. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Friday, October 12th, 7:30 p.m.
Storm LargeGorecki Family Theater
A fierce and fiery show comes to St. Joseph this weekend. Storm Large is holding her Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang show at the College of St. Benedict Friday night inside the Gorecki Family Theater. She made a name for herself as a vocalist with the band Pink Martini. Her suggestive innuendo, salty language and empowering expression is meant for mature audiences. Tickets for the show are $34 for general admission, $31 for seniors, and $15 for students. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 12th, 7:30 p.m.
Collegeville ColorsSt. John's University
Enjoy a day of outdoor fun with your family this weekend out at St. John's University. You can spend the afternoon hiking the woods of St. John's Abbey Arboretum as part of their Collegeville Colors event. Enjoy the fall colors, artwork, live music, nature activities, petting zoo and more. This is a rain or shine event and runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, October 14th, 1:00 p.m.
Music of the DoorsSt. Cloud
Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks are back again for another great show. The band will feature the music of The Doors in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Known as one of the most iconic Rock bands on the 20th Century, The Doors had six Top 10 albums with many songs you can't help but sing along too. The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 and the show will be held at the Pioneer Place theater.
- Thursday, October 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 13th, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest of HorrorSt. Augusta
Enjoy the thrills and chills of a haunted hay ride in St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror is back for another frightening season of spooks and screams. Begin your night on a haunted hay ride, then journey alone through the woods, but beware to what is hiding around each corner. Tickets are $15 per person, and you can get them at a discount this weekend by going to the Value Connection. This is a rain or shine event and the screams start at 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, October 12th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m.