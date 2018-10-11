The Weekender: Vitaly, Storm Large, Collegeville Colors and More!

5

Enjoy the thrills and chills of a haunted hay ride in St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror is back for another frightening season of spooks and screams. Begin your night on a haunted hay ride, then journey alone through the woods, but beware to what is hiding around each corner. Tickets are $15 per person, and you can get them at a discount this weekend by going to the Value Connection. This is a rain or shine event and the screams start at 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Friday, October 12th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m.