The Weekender: Rock & Roll Xmas, Deuces Wild, and More!

Laugh, clap, sing and dance along with two Masters of Comedy. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos will celebrate with you as you ring in the new year. The iconic duo are back at the Paramount Theatre for the fifth straight year of song, hilarity and unmatched impromptu wit. This is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets for the show start at $28 and you can catch them at one of their two shows, 7:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Monday, December 31st, 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.