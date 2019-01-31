The Weekender: Pond Hockey, The Last Waltz and More!
ST. CLOUD — Don't let the cold temps keep you from having some good old family fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Collective Unconscious at Pioneer Place, enjoy the All Saints Academy Extravaganza, eat your weight in soup in Little Falls, do some ice fishing at the Woman's Fishing Tournament, and check out the Granite City Pond Hockey Championships. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
The Last WaltzSt. Cloud
Check out a great performance happening in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Pioneer Place hosts The Last Waltz performed by Collective Unconscious. The Last Waltz was known as one of the best rock concerts ever featuring Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Diamond and many more. You'll hear great songs like Forever Young, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down and many more performed by the local music group. You can catch either of the two shows Friday or Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $32.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, February 1st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Extravaganza 2019St. Cloud
Enjoy a night of community and fun this weekend in St. Cloud. All Saints Academy is holding their annual fundraiser, Extravaganza 2019. The night includes live music by Mason Dixie Line, great food, games, silent auction and more! Tickets are just $40 per person and all the funds raised will go to support students at All Saint Academy to help pay for upgrades in technology and playground equipment. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the school.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, February 2nd, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
Soup FundraiserLittle Falls
Fill your belly with warm soup in Little Falls during these chilling times. The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls will host an all-you-can-eat Soup Supper at St. Francis Convent in Little Falls. There will be four varieties of homemade soups—Chicken Wild Rice, Beef Barley Vegetable, Bean & Ham and Tomato Tortellini; fresh baked cracked wheat and white breads, homemade bars and beverages will be served. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12-5 and free for kids 4 and under. Tickets are available at the door or by calling (320)632-2981. The dinner runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the Soup Supper will benefit St. Francis Health & Wellness Center and St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, February 2nd, 4:30 p.m.
- 4
Woman's Fishing TournamentRockville
Calling all ladies, it's time to put your fishing skills to the test. Eddie's on Grand Lake is holding a Woman’s fishing Tournament Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and entry fee is $10 per hole, max of 2. Bring a friend and enjoy a great time on the lake.
REGISTRATION AT EVENT!
- Saturday, February 2nd, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
Granite City Pond HockeySartell
New place same great event as the Granite City Pond Hockey championships are this weekend. The event takes place at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club this year. Enjoy some hockey, food, beer, sleigh rides for the kids and music. The event is free to attend events at 5:00 p.m. Friday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, February 1st, 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 2nd, 8:00 a.m.
- Sunday, February 3rd, 8:00 a.m.