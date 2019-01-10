The Weekender: Boys Night, Laser Light Tubing and More!

1

Hit the slopes at Powder Ridge this weekend for a night of tubing and lasers. The hills will be lite up with strobes and flashing lights as you make your way down. Each tuber will also get a glow stick with their ticket. When you're done enjoy a warm fire, music and some concessions. Availability is limited so call to reserve your spot. Tickets cost $22 per person and the event goes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

- Friday, January 11th, 7:00 p.m.