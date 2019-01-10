The Weekender: Boys Night, Laser Light Tubing and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is a lot of fun and exciting things to do an see this weekend around central Minnesota. Take the family tubing in a laser light show at Powder Ridge, let your boys run wild at the Becker Community center for Boy's Night, hear the music of Simon and Garfunkel at Pioneer Place, dance along with the Canyon Cowboys at Rollies and see the area's top dancers at the Cathedral Dance Show. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Laser Light TubingKimball
Hit the slopes at Powder Ridge this weekend for a night of tubing and lasers. The hills will be lite up with strobes and flashing lights as you make your way down. Each tuber will also get a glow stick with their ticket. When you're done enjoy a warm fire, music and some concessions. Availability is limited so call to reserve your spot. Tickets cost $22 per person and the event goes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday night.
CALL TO RESERVE SPOT!
- Friday, January 11th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Boy's NightBecker
Boys will be boys in Becker Saturday Night as the Community Center his hosting Boys' Night. The event is open for grades 2-7 or ages 8-12 and included activities such as dodgeball, nerf games, rockwall, video games and inflatable obstacle course. The fun runs 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and cost is just $13. Registration forms must be completed before event.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, January 12th, 8:00 p.m.
- 3
Simon and Grafunkel TributeSt. Cloud
The sounds of Simon and Garfunkel will be echoing throughout Pioneer Place this weekend. Lifelong friends Eric Roberts and Eric Trelstad will be paying tribute to the iconic duo with their full band. You will hear songs like Sound of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water and more. Tickets are just $25 and the fun begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, January 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Canyon CowboysSauk Rapids
Bring your dancing shoes and make your way to Sauk Rapids this weekend for some great country music. Canyon Cowboys will be playing at Rollies. Music starts at 9:00 p.m. and there is no cover.
NO COVER CHARGE!
- Friday, January 11th, 9:00 p.m.
- 5
Cathedral Dance ShowSt. Cloud
Come see some the areas best young dancers in St. Cloud this weekend. Cathedral High School is holding their 2019 dance show Saturday. The show will feature the Crusaderett Dance Team as well as other high school dance teams and studio groups. Tickets for the show are $8 for adults and $5 for children. Shows are 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. inside the north gym.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, January 12th, 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.