Storm Look To Topple Undefeated Tech Tigers Friday

The 4-1 Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm football team will host the 5-0 Tech Tigers Friday night at Sauk Rapids Middle School. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

The Storm bounced back from a week four loss at Brainerd with a convincing 42-13 win over Sartell in week five. Coach Phil Klaphake says he was impressed with his team's offensive line in the win.

"One of the groups that doesn't get enough credit is the offensive line," Klaphake said. "Coach Steve Wagner does a great job with that group of kids.

"For those kids to do what they do, and to give (the running backs) the opportunity to run for what they run for and for us to do what we do in the pass game, I have been very impressed," Klaphake said.

The Tech Tigers lost some key players from last season's team but have started strong at 5-0. Despite the undefeated start, coach Jon Benson says there is still room for improvement.

"Every week, I chart 'plays off' for every player," Benson said. "We want to make sure we are putting forth a great effort and never taking plays off, and we are building a culture of effort and attitude."

Benson says he knows what the Storm are capable of heading into Friday's matchup.

"The Storm are as good as we thought they would be, I personally expected them to do very well this year," Benson said. "If any football fans want to see two groups roll up their sleeves and get after each other, that's what I expect to see Friday night."