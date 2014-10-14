Soccer Playoffs Continue Tuesday

The boys and girls soccer playoff race is heating up while the temperature drops this fall. A handful of local teams are still in the hunt, with games continuing on Tuesday. Here is a look at the matchups.

BOYS SECTION 8A

#S2 Sartell (11-5-2) defeated St. John's Prep 2-0 in their playoff opener on October 9th, then beat Cathedral 2-1 in overtime to advance to Tuesday's section semifinal at #N1 Bemidji (13-2-2) . The two teams met in September and played to a 0-0 tie. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM.

#S1 Apollo (16-0-2) topped ROCORI 11-0 and Little Falls 7-2 on their way to the 8A semifinal, where they will play against #N2 West Ottertail United (16-1-1) . The teams did not meet during the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM at Apollo High School.

The winners advance to play on Thursday, October 16th.

BOYS SECTION 8AA

#2 Tech (14-1-4) defeated St. Michael-Albertville 5-0 and Moorhead 1-0 at SCSU to reach the 8AA final. They will hit the road to take on #1 Anoka (11-6-1) . The teams played to a 0-0 tie in late September. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.

GIRLS SECTION 8A

#S1 Sartell (11-3-4) topped ROCORI 10-0, then beat Apollo 3-0 to advance to today's game against #N2 Detroit Lakes (13-3-2) . The teams did not meet during the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM .

#S3 Sauk Rapids-Rice (10-3-5) defeated Becker 3-1 before upsetting second-seeded Little Falls 1-0 to advance to today's matchup with #N1 East Grand Forks (14-3) . Kickoff is slated for 4 PM .