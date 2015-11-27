Shop Local During Small Business Saturday
UNDATED - This is a big shopping weekend, with shoppers grabbing black Friday deals last (Thursday) night and today (Friday). Tomorrow (Saturday) is the annual Small Business Saturday.
Cody Murphy is from Stearns 208 Marketing. He says it's important for us to support local businesses.
They're kind of the core of the community. They're our neighbors, our friends, family members. They hire people in the community too. So it's important to give back to them and support them, because they're really a core of the place we call home.
Murphy says at least 30 small businesses in the St. Cloud metro area have special events planned for tomorrow.
They have a business locator on their website:
Also, Murphy encourages you to be Tweeting and posting on Facebook while you're out shopping tomorrow, using the hashtag #shopsmallstc.
Small Business Saturday started in 2010.