Sharks Sink Punchless Wild Thursday

The San Jose Sharks topped the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in San Jose Thursday night. The Wild fall to 15-11-1 on the season.

Brent Burns scored a power play goal for the Sharks early in the second period to give his team a 1-0 advantage at the second intermission. The Wild were outshot 23-14 through two periods.

Minnesota tied the game with defenseman Christian Folin’s first career goal just over one minute into the third period, but Joe Pavelski scored his 15 th of the year just 45 seconds later for the eventual game-winner.

The Wild are at Arizona Saturday night.