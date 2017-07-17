UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Stearns, Benton Counties

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in north central Minnesota, including Stearns and Benton counties until 11:00 p.m..

Approximate timing for greatest severe weather potential late Monday afternoon into Monday night.

National Weather Service

Storms with torrential rain will be possible Tuesday and especially Tuesday night across far southern Minnesota.

Torrential rainfall could produce localized totals in excess of 3 inches, especially in the Slight Risk area.