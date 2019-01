The Section 8AAA volleyball playoffs began Tuesday night with four local teams in action.

#11 Detroit Lakes upset #6 Sartell 3-2

-The Lakers will play against #3 Becker on Saturday

#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice topped #12 Apollo 3-0

- The Storm will play at #4 Willmar on Saturday

#8 Tech shut out #9 Brainerd 3-0

- The Tigers play at #1 Moorhead on Saturday