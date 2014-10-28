Section Volleyball Playoff Schedule- Tuesday

Three local teams remain in the hunt for a state tournament berth as the section volleyball playoffs continue Tuesday.

Section 6AA

The #1 (South) seeded ROCORI Spartans (19-4) host #4 (South) seeded Annandale (11-7) in Cold Spring. The Spartans defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead in the opening round of the playoffs, while the Cardinals topped Dassel-Cokato to open their section tourney.

The #2 (South) Albany Huskies (16-10) host #3 (South) Cathedral (13-6). The Crusaders beat Foley 3-1 on Friday night to advance, while Albany topped Paynesville 3-1.

The winners of the ROCORI/Annandale and Cathedral/Albany matches will meet Thursday night.

Section 8AA

#1 Sartell (23-4) hosts #4 Alexandria (16-12). The Sabres defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-2 after having a first round bye, while the Cardinals topped Monticello to reach the third round of the tourney.

The winner of Sartell/Alexandria will play against the winner of Bemidji/Moorhead Friday night for a berth in the state tournament.