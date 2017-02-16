Section 6A Hockey Seeds, Matchups Announced
The Cathedral Crusaders earned the top seed in the upcoming Section 6A boys hockey playoffs. CHS finished the regular season with a 16-5-2 record overall.
BRACKET:
Saturday, February 18th
#9 Breckenridge/Wahpeton @ #8 Prairie Center
Tuesday, February 21st
#9 Breckenridge/Wahpeton vs #8 Prairie Ctr winner @ #1 Cathedral
#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 Little Falls
#6 River Lakes @ #3 Sartell
#7 Wadena-Deer Creek @ #2 Little Falls
Semifinals Saturday February 25th
Final on Thursday, March 2nd