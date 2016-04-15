SCSU’s Holes Hall Farewell Includes Photos, Tunnel Tour

ST. CLOUD - For nearly 50 years tens of thousands of students called Holes Hall at St. Cloud State University home. This weekend you can say 'good-bye' to the residence hall before it's torn down. SCSU is hosting a "Remember W.W. Holes Hall" event from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday).

Holes Hall will not be open, but there will be photo displays, memorabilia, and a tunnel tour.

The nine-story building will be demolished this summer.

It was built in 1965, and has been vacant since 2014.

Holes Hall is names for the late St. Cloud businessman Wilbur W. Holes.

Stearns Hall, built adjacent to Holes in 1966, is also slated for demolition.

Back in 2013 Minnesota State-Mankato demolished two residential towers from the same era.