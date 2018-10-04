SCSU Women To Play Against Bemidji In Brainerd
The St. Cloud State women's hockey team will take on the Bemidji State Beavers in Brainerd on November 20th at the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women's Face-Off classic. The game will be played at the Essentia Health Sports Center with a 6 p.m. puck drop.
“We are really looking forward to playing this game in Brainerd. They have done a great job in this community with girl’s hockey at the youth level and it will be fun for people to come out and watch two in-state college hockey teams compete at the highest level,” said St. Cloud State Head Coach Eric Rud in a press release.
The Huskies opened the season with an exhibition game against the Hockey Training Institute, posting a 9-0 win. The regular season began on September 28th and 29th when the Huskies lost a pair of games at UConn.
Next up for SCSU is a home series with RIT on Friday and Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.