SCSU Men’s Basketball Advances In Tourney

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team beat Wayne State 81-57 Wednesday night at Halenbeck Hall in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament. The Huskies will play against Sioux Falls, in Sioux Falls, on Saturday night.

The Huskies shook off a sluggish first few minutes to pick up the win, according to coach Matt Remier on the postgame show on AM 1390.

"The first five minutes we were bad on both sides of the floor," Reimer said. "We turned it over and defensively we weren't very good."

"The next ten miniutes we were good on both ends of the floor, and that allowed us to stretch the lead a little bit."

Brindley Thiesen led SCSU with 21 points and Gage Davis added 18 in the win. The Huskies also held an opponent to 65 or less points for the ninth time in their past 12 games.

"Defensively, I thought we did a lot of really good things and that is where it starts for us," Reimer said.