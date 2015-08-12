SCSU Hockey Recruits Include Sid The Kid’s Kid Sister

St. Cloud State University's women's hockey team announced a group of recruits for the upcoming season Wednesday. Included in the group is Taylor Crosby, a highly-regarded goaltender who will be transferring to SCSU from Northeastern.

Crosby, the younger sister of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, redshirted last season for Northeastern University. Prior to NU, she played at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, MN, where she led the team to consecutive state titles in 2012 and 2013.

Crosby has also been part of the Hockey Nova Scotia program, as well as the Hockey Canada U18 camp in 2013.

"We are very excited to have an athlete with this much experience and character coming into our program. Taylor (Crosby) will be an excellent addition to our program in every way,” coach Eric Rud said in a press release sent out Wednesday morning.