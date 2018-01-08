SCSU Hockey Falls To Gophers Sunday

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team beat St. Cloud State 2-0 Sunday night at Mariucci Arena. The two teams split the non-conference series.

The game was scoreless until Darian Romanko's goal at 3:10 of the third period, and Minnesota added an empty net goal late in the period to seal the win. The Huskies outshot the Gophers 34-20 in the loss.

The Huskies fall to 13-3-3 on the season and will host Western Michigan this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.