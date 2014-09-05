SCSU Football Opens With A Thud At Mankato Thursday

The MSU-Mankato Mavericks blanked the SCSU Huskies 31-0 in the 2014 season-opener at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato Thursday night.

SCSU starting quarterback Nate Meyer of Cold Spring was just 2-8 for 20 yards passing with two interceptions thrown in the loss. Jameson Parsons also saw some time at quarterback and went 4-6 for 57 yards.

The Huskies were more successful running the ball, gaining 168 yards rushing in the game. Sophomore Kenneth Walker ran for 68 yards, while junior Ledell White ran for 52.