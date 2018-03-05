SCSU Basketball Headed To NCAA Tournament

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season after a 23-win season.

The Huskies (23-8) are the sixth seed in the eight-team Central Region and will play against Southern Nazerene (27-2) in Maryville, Missouri Saturday, March 10th. Tip-off time has not been determined.

Northwest Missouri State (27-3) earned the top seed in the region and will play against eight seed Minnesota State-Mankato (22-9). The winner of that matchup will play against the winner of #4 SW Minnesota State and #5 Missouri Southern State on March 11th.

The Huskies/Southern Nazerene winner will take on the winner of #2 Northern State (31-3) and #7 Washburn (22-9) on March 11th as well.