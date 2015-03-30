SCSU Baseball Win Streak Snapped Sunday

St. Cloud State University baseball's school-record winning streak finally came to an end in South Dakota Sunday. The Augustana Vikings topped the Huskies 13-5 to stop SCSU's run at 23 consecutive wins.

The loss came after the Huskies had won the first three games of the weekend series by scores of 6-1, 6-1 and 7-0. The Vikings jumped all over three Huskies pitchers in the first two innings to build a 13-0 lead that SCSU could not overcome.