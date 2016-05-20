SCSU Baseball Falls To Mankato In NCAA Tourney

The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team fell 1-0 to Minnesota State- Mankato in 11 innings Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Huskies fall to 42-9 with the loss and fall to the elimination bracket.

Reese Gregory threw 10 innings of shutout ball for the Huskies before exiting in the top of the eleventh. Mankato's Dalton Roach threw an eleven-inning complete game, needed 171 pitches to get the job done.