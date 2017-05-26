Sabres Top Storm- Prep Sports Scoreboard
The Sartell Sabres topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 9-1 Thursday night at Bob Cross Field. The Sabres jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then scored five more runs in the top of the fourth.
Riley Hartwig pitched a complete game for Sartell, and Brandon Walz had a three-hit night in the win for Sartell.
ELSEWHERE:
Tech 4, Apollo 2
Rocori 10, Monticello 0
Sartell 9, Sauk Rapids 1
PLAYOFFS
Cathedral 3, Holdingford 0
SOFTBALL
Tech 12, Brainerd 9 (9)
Sartell 2, Sauk Rapids 1
Apollo 8, Detroit Lakes 2
Rocori 2, Zimmerman 0
Albany 5, Cathedral 0
Pierz 2, Cathedral 1 (9)