Rox Will Send Two To All Star Game

The St. Cloud Rox will send a pair of pitchers to next week's All Star Game at Wisconsin Rapids. Reese Gregory and Trevor Charpie will both represent the Rox at the game.

Gregory, of St. Cloud State, is 4-2 this season with a 1.77 ERA. The rubber-armed righty has thrown 45.2 innings this season while racking up a team-high 43 strikeouts.

Charpie, of Saddleback Community College, has saved eight games as the Rox closer in 2015 and has also logged a pair of wins. Charpie has given up just three runs in 27 innings pitched.

The 2015 Northwoods League All Star game will be played on July 21st at Wisconsin Rapids.