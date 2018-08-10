Rox Top Thunder Bay, Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 3-0 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox improve to 19-14 on the second half of the season with the win, but find themselves 3.5 games out of first place with just three games remaining this season.

Will Warren was excellent on the mound for St. Cloud, lasting seven full innings while allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out seven Border Cats.

Offensively, the Rox were led by Noah Hill and Ryland Kerr, who each contributed runs batted in.

The Rox will play their final home game of 2018 Friday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.