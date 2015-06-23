Rox Top Express Monday Night To Wrap Up Road Trip

The St. Cloud Rox finished their five-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Express in Eau Claire Monday night. The Rox finished the road trip 3-2 and are now 15-11 on the season, one game out of first place.

Connor Crane's two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning was the deciding blow in the game, and SCSU's Sheldon Miks pitched well to earn the win. Miks went six innings and allowed just one run on five hits and one walk.